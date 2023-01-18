RCap admin pushes 2nd auction to 23 January

Kapil Sibal, counsel appearing on behalf of the creditors, argued: “As CoC we have the right to refuse the bid since the offer was suboptimal." Equal opportunity had been given to both bidders, Torrent and the Hindujas. He said Torrent had first offered ₹4,000 crore with an upfront payment of ₹1,000 crore, but later revised its bid to ₹8,640 crore with upfront payment ₹3,700 crore. Their conduct is unbecoming and CoC is giving them a chance, the senior counsel for CoC argued. Sibal asked the bench to consider the bidder’s conduct which essentially demonstrates that much bigger value is yet to be discovered, he said." At least at this stage the NCLT should not intervene where public money is impacted", he added.