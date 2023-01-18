RCap admin pushes 2nd auction to 23 January

The administrator for Reliance Capital on Wednesday submitted before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it is planning to hold the second auction on 23 January, as part of its corporate insolvency resolution process.
A detailed order, however, is awaited in the matter. Earlier, the second challenge mechanism was to be held on 19 January, and RCap’s committee of Creditors is yet to conclude it’s arguments.
An NCLT bench led by Justice Shyam Babu Gautam and comprising Justice Pradeep Narhari Deshmukh took the administrator’s submissions on record. On the request of the CoC the bench said neither of the bidders could withdraw from the resolution process.
The bench was hearing the plea by Torrent Investment, which emerged as the top bidder in the first auction with an offer of ₹8,640 crore for RCap. It had moved the bankruptcy court to restrain RCap’s lenders from accepting a revised offer of ₹9,000 crore by the Hinduja Group, arguing that late offers violated the norms of insolvency resolution.
Kapil Sibal, counsel appearing on behalf of the creditors, argued: “As CoC we have the right to refuse the bid since the offer was suboptimal." Equal opportunity had been given to both bidders, Torrent and the Hindujas. He said Torrent had first offered ₹4,000 crore with an upfront payment of ₹1,000 crore, but later revised its bid to ₹8,640 crore with upfront payment ₹3,700 crore. Their conduct is unbecoming and CoC is giving them a chance, the senior counsel for CoC argued. Sibal asked the bench to consider the bidder’s conduct which essentially demonstrates that much bigger value is yet to be discovered, he said." At least at this stage the NCLT should not intervene where public money is impacted", he added.
On the other hand, Ravi Kadam senior counsel for the Administrator “Notwithstanding anything, CoC has absolute right to annul the earlier plan and make modifications or can call for new plans or bids. They (CoC) can call for fresh bids from the same bidders. This is a fit case for the tribunal to dismiss this application and let the CoC proceed further".
The case will be heard again by the NCLT on Thursday.
