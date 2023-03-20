RCap insolvency case: Setback for Torrent as SC refuses to stay NCLAT order2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:13 PM IST
The Torrent Group had filed a plea before the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing, as the Committee of Creditors for the insolvent Reliance Capital Ltd was scheduled to hold the second round of bidding on that date.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the order by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on another round of auction for the debt-ridden Reliance Capital undergoing insolvency process.
