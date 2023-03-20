RCap insolvency case: Setback for Torrent as SC refuses to stay NCLAT order

2 min read . 07:13 PM IST

Reliance Capital is engaged in businesses of asset management, insurance, commercial and home finance, and equities and commodities broking.

The Torrent Group had filed a plea before the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing, as the Committee of Creditors for the insolvent Reliance Capital Ltd was scheduled to hold the second round of bidding on that date.