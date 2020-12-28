RCap opposes sale of Credit Suisse's 33% stake in Prime Focus

MUMBAI: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital Ltd (RCap) on Monday said it is opposed to Credit Suisse selling its 33.12% stake in Prime Focus Ltd to the latter's promoters.

The shares were previously held by Reliance Mediaworks Financial Services Pvt Ltd and were pledged to Credit Suisse.

“The proposed sale of 33.12% equity shares of Prime Focus Ltd. (PFL) by Credit Suisse (CS) to the PFL’s promoter group at ₹44.15 per share is a blatant abuse of the purported rights by CS under certain lending agreements with RCAP Group," RCap statement said.

“The proposed sale is being attempted privately and clandestinely between two foreign entities, without any open, fair and transparent process being conducted to realise the true value of the shares and disregarding basic norms of conflict of interest," it added. "The proposed sale price is at a substantial altogether unwarranted discount to the intrinsic value of Prime Focus Ltd’s shares."

RCap added that the said transaction violates several laws, rules and regulations, including inter alia SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and extant RBI guidelines.

RCap will seek all appropriate judicial and regulatory intervention to protect the interests of lenders and shareholders of PFL and Reliance Capital Ltd, as per the statement.

On Thursday, the promoter group of Prime Focus Ltd said they have entered into an agreement with Credit Suisse to acquire a 33.12% stake in the company at a price of ₹44.15 per share, aggregating to ₹463 crore.

This transaction will in turn trigger an open offer by the promoters to acquire another 26% stake in the company from public shareholders at the same price of ₹44.15 apiece.

Prime Focus is an integrated media services company that provides end-to-end creative services (stereo 3D conversion and animation), technology products and services (Media ERP Suite and Cloud-enabled media services), production services (equipment rental) and post-production services (Digital Intermediate and picture post) to the media and entertainment industry.

