RCap suitors can now submit EoIs till 17 December

The company has been looking to monetize its assets in order to repay debt and said on 27 November that it has defaulted in interest payments of ₹5.48 crore to Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Axis Bank. The principal from HDFC Ltd is ₹523.98 crore and from Axis Bank is ₹100.63 crore. Its total financial indebtedness, including short-term and long-term debt stood at Rs. 20,077.14 crore which includes accrued interest up to 31 October.