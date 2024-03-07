RCap’s administrator moves NCLT for faster payments from Hinduja’s IIHL

MUMBAI : The administrator of the bankrupt Reliance Capital Ltd has moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking its intervention to direct Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Ltd to make payments in accordance with the approved resolution plan by 28 May.

“Great ‘prejudice’ will be caused to Reliance Capital if the application is not allowed," the administrator has said in its petition, which Mint has seen.

The tribunal last week approved IIHL’s ₹9,650-crore resolution plan to acquire Reliance Capital, following a two-year legal battle by the Hinduja Group.

The plan has to be implemented within 90 days of the date of the order (27 February).

However, since certain regulatory approvals were pending in the matter, lenders had urged the Hinduja Group entity to secure the necessary regulatory approvals—from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Competition Commision of India.

The Reserve Bank of India gave its approval for Reliance Capital’s takeover in November.

“The lenders are concerned that since the clearance on the regulatory approvals may take further time, their payment is likely to take a backseat," said a counsel on condition of anonymity, adding that such approvals could take anywhere between three months to a year.

The administrator also submitted that certain errors had inadvertently crept into the tribunal’s 27 February order, and it had filed a plea seeking corrections.

NCLT will take up the matter for hearing on 11 February.

Under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, NCLT has the power to correct an order under section 60(5), read with Rule 154 and 11 of NCLT rules, to rectify or correct any inadvertent error in an order.

NCLT’s 27 February order states that IRDA approval was required for a change in the control of Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, Reliance Health Insurance Co. Ltd, and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Co.

However, the administrator’s plea seeks rectification of the order to say: “The resolution applicant shall send an application to the IRDAI for RGIC, RNLIC and RHICL, for purposes of implementation of the resolution plan. And in connection with the said implementation, any approvals required from IRDAI upon acceptance of the Letter of Intent, the administrator and the Committee of Creditors shall provide assistance in getting such approvals."

