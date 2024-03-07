RCap’s administrator moves NCLT for faster payments from Hinduja’s IIHL
The NCLT last week approved IIHL’s ₹9,650-crore resolution plan to acquire Reliance Capital, but lenders are worried that the regulatory approvals process may delay their payments
MUMBAI : The administrator of the bankrupt Reliance Capital Ltd has moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking its intervention to direct Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Ltd to make payments in accordance with the approved resolution plan by 28 May.