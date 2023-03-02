RCB signs Qatar Airways as title sponsor
- According to a person aware of the deal, this is the second-largest deal in the history of IPL sponsorships.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Diageo-owned Bengaluru franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has signed Qatar Airways as its title sponsor for three years in a ₹75 crore deal. According to a person aware of the deal, this is the second-largest deal in the history of IPL sponsorships.
