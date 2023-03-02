RCB signs Qatar Airways as title sponsor

Last year, Saudi Aramco signed a deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and joined as the Orange and Purple Cap partner for the IPL. The deal is valued at around ₹65 crore annually. Earlier this year, Saudi Tourism Authority replaced Unacademy as the official partner of the IPL. For franchises, team sponsorship is the second largest revenue stream, after their share in the IPL’s central revenue pool. As per the franchise agreement, BCCI keeps 50% of the revenues earned from the media rights and ground sponsorships while putting 45% in the central revenue pool, to be divided equally among all the teams. The remaining 5% is then distributed among the winners. In the current rights cycle (2023-2027), BCCI will broadcast about 410 matches for which it has sold the media rights for ₹48,390 crore. Viacom18 outbid rival Disney Star in 2022 to pick up the 5-year digital rights of the IPL with a bid of ₹23,757.5 crore, while the latter retained TV rights for ₹23,575 crore.