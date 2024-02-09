RCPL hits sweet spot with Pan Pasand, Mango Mood as it bags Ravalgaon candy biz
The proposed transaction includes the sale of the intellectual property, and does not envisage a slump sale of all assets and liabilities of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm
New Delhi: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) on Friday said it is set to buy candymaker Ravalgaon's confectionery business for ₹27 crore, giving it rights to brands such as Pan Pasand and Mango Mood.
