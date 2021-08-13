Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >RDIF, Wockhardt partner to produce Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines

RDIF, Wockhardt partner to produce Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines

Premium
The arrangement upholds Wokchardt's ongoing commitment to fight against such a pandemic of global human importance, group founder chairman Habil Khorakiwala said.
2 min read . 05:58 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • The Russian Direct Investment Fund, and global pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Ltd have partnered to produce and supply Sputnik V and Sputnik Light covid-19 vaccines. The agreement was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare, RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

NEW DELHI: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and global pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Ltd have partnered to produce and supply Sputnik V and Sputnik Light covid-19 vaccines. The agreement was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare (part of Enso Group), RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

NEW DELHI: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and global pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Ltd have partnered to produce and supply Sputnik V and Sputnik Light covid-19 vaccines. The agreement was reached under the aegis of Enso Healthcare (part of Enso Group), RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 billion people. The data obtained by regulators of Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE, among other countries, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 billion people. The data obtained by regulators of Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE, among other countries, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In particular, Sputnik V demonstrates 83.1% efficacy against the Delta variant of covid-19— higher than many other vaccines. The vaccine shows six times reduction of infection risk. Sputnik V is also 94.4% effective against hospitalisations, with 18 times reduction in such risk.

Dr Habil Khorakiwala, founder chairman of Wockhardt Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with RDIF to make a substantial contribution towards providing global supply of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines which is one of the most efficacious approved vaccines commercially available. The arrangement upholds our ongoing commitment to fight against such a pandemic of global human importance."

Sputnik V is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V and is based on human adenovirus serotype 26.

Vinay Maloo, chairman of Enso Healthcare, said: “It is our privilege to partner with RDIF and Wockhardt to facilitate large scale manufacturing of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines. Vaccinations are the most visible solution to this pandemic. We are proud to be a part of this noble cause. Sputnik V is known to have high efficacy and has emerged as a trusted vaccine."

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Jabs uneven in India’s most populous districts

Premium

Tata looks to raise $1 billion for EV unit at $7 billio ...

Premium

Top Intel chip executive joins Tata firm as director

Premium

What went wrong with the launch of Isro’s earth watchin ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!