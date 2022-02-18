As a part of its journey towards sustainable aviation, country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday took delivery of the first aircraft from Airbus that operated on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel and normal fuel.

The airline said in a release informed, "IndiGo - has taken delivery of its first aircraft operating on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from Airbus. This is the first international flight operated by any Indian carrier using SAF."

The A320 neo plane, which took off from Toulouse in France on Thursday, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Friday.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "we are pleased to take delivery of this Airbus aircraft which will run on Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as part of our journey towards sustainable aviation."

Additionally, the country's largest airline has chose NAVBLUE, an Airbus Services company, to upgrade navigation technology in some of its A320 planes and that will help pilots to navigate challenging airspaces with more precision and predictability.

The leading carrier will upgrade a part of its A320 aircraft fleet with RNP AR (Required Navigation Performance with Authorisation Required) capability.

"With Airbus' RNP AR Upgrade, IndiGo pilots will be able to navigate mountainous areas or other challenging airspaces with precision and predictability," NAVBLUE said in a release.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline has full confidence in NAVBLUE's expertise which will help pilots navigate safely through challenging terrains like curvy or hilly areas during the takeoff or landing. "We believe this will enhance operational safety of the aircraft while also improving efficiency in the long run."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.