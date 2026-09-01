Real dairy cream for ₹10: Reliance enters India’s ice cream market with Bombay Creamery

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has entered India’s ice cream market with Bombay Creamery. RCPL is the fast-moving consumer goods business of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).
RCPL is positioning Bombay Creamery as an affordable premium dairy brand. Its products aim to deliver a high-quality ice cream experience using genuine dairy ingredients.
The ice cream will contain real dairy cream. This supports RCPL’s broader promise to offer global quality at affordable prices.
Bombay Creamery will offer products in several formats. Its portfolio includes cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks.
Prices will start at ₹10. With this pricing, RCPL hopes to make dairy-based ice creams more accessible to consumers.
The company announced the new brand on 1 September. It described the launch as a focused and long-term move into the category.
Bombay Creamery will benefit from RCPL’s nationwide distribution network and extensive retail presence. The company will also use its consumer insights to support the brand’s growth.
According to the company, Bombay Creamery will initially be available in Western India. Then, the product will gradually be available across the country.
T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said the company wanted to build the brand around the use of genuine dairy ingredients.
"We built Bombay Creamery around one simple idea that dairy shouldn't need shortcuts. RCPL is not just entering the ice cream category -- we're committing to it. Made with real dairy cream, Bombay Creamery guarantees the promise of genuine taste of a real ice cream every single time, at a price every Indian family can afford," ANI quoted Krishnakumar as saying.
Reliance Consumer Products Limited offers a portfolio covering food, beverages, personal care and household needs.
Campa Cola leads its beverage business with cola, orange and lemon flavours. The Independence range includes sunflower oil, wheat flour and packaged drinking water.
Udham and Mana provide regional pulses, grains and rice for everyday Indian kitchens. SiL sells noodles, sauces, jams and condiments. Maliban adds biscuits, crackers and confectionery products.
RCPL’s personal care selection includes Glimmer, Puric and Get Real soaps. Brylcreem and Toni & Guy offer hair creams, gels and shampoos.
Its home care portfolio covers dishwashing, laundry and household cleaning. Dozo provides dishwashing bars and liquids for removing grease.
Enzo offers detergent powders, liquids and laundry bars. HomeGuard provides floor cleaners and toilet cleaning liquids for deeper sanitation.
Isha Ambani serves as Executive Director of RCPL. She oversees strategic vision, capital investments and expansion goals.
(With ANI inputs)
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