Real estate developer Lodha set to open Rs2,500 crore IPO on 7 April

“(This) will help reduce our outstanding indebtedness, assist us in maintaining a favourable debt-equity ratio and enable utilisation of some additional amount from our internal accruals for further investment in business growth and expansion. In addition, we believe that since our debt-equity ratio will improve significantly, it will enable us to raise further resources at competitive rates in the future to fund potential business development opportunities and plans to grow and expand our business in the future" the company said in its DRHP.