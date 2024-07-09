No more EV sales targets

Interestingly, while Mercedes-Benz expands its EV portfolio in India, it no longer has a firm EV penetration target like it did earlier. Till last year, the luxury carmaker had stated it expects up to a quarter of its sales to come from all-electric vehicles over the next five years. It had just over 2% EV penetration then. Now, with 5% of its sales coming from EVs, the company is leaving a lot more to the decision of its customers and the regulatory environment shaping the electric vehicle ecosystem.