Investor demand for branded plots remains strong, says Abhinandan Lodha

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read2 Apr 2026, 05:57 PM IST
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Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha
Summary
Even though home sales in India have started showing signs of tapering, Abhinandan Lodha said demand for the company's plotted sales businsess continues to grow

Real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) plans to enter new cities such as Varanasi, Shimla and Amritsar with plotted project launches this year, as it expects strong demand for this segment in 2026-27.

The Mumbai-based company, which focuses on branded land development, has recently expanded into several new locations, including Nagpur, Vrindavan, and Khopoli (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). It sells plots ranging from 1,200 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft, priced between 25 lakh and 5 crore, depending on size and location.

“Our approach remains straightforward, wherever strong infrastructure development, improved connectivity and growing economic momentum begin to shape a region’s growth story, HoABL aims to establish an early presence and create branded land developments that cater to both end-users and investors,” chairman Abhinandan Lodha told Mint.

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In recent years, plotted sales have seen strong momentum in sales and a rise in prices, prompting many mainstream real estate developers to enter the segment.

“The average ticket size for our plotted developments is currently around 97 lakh per plot, with the average plot size being approximately 1,500 sq ft. This marks a significant shift from 2021, when the average ticket size across our projects was close to 10 lakh,” Lodha said.

Projects located in high-demand leisure or cultural destinations such as Alibaug, Goa, Ayodhya, and Vrindavan command premium pricing.

HoABL was a first mover in India’s branded plotted sales space, carving out a niche by developing premium developments with amenities. Besides professionals and top company executives, the company’s buyer base includes entrepreneurs, business owners, and celebrities.

“Many of these buyers view plotted developments as both a lifestyle and investment opportunity—whether it is to build a second home, secure land for future use, or diversify their long-term asset portfolio,” Lodha added.

In 2025-26, HoABL clocked around 2100 crore in sales, and estimates 25% growth in FY27.

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Even though home sales have started showing signs of tapering, Lodha said demand for the company's plotted sales business continues to grow, at around 25%.

With stronger balance sheets, disciplined underwriting, and a clearer demand outlook, developers committed long-term capital to land in 2025, acquiring thousands of acres across key metros and emerging corridors. According to Anarock Research, total land transaction volumes in 2025 exceeded those in 2024.

Anarock Research data indicates that Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led the activity in 2025, with 32 deals spanning over 500 acres of land. “Importantly, land buying was not limited to luxury residential projects - integrated townships, plotted developments, industrial parks, data centres, and mixed-use formats also dominated acquisition strategies in 2025,” said Anarock Group Anuj Puri.

Beyond plots

Besides its core plotted development business, HoABL has ventured into ‘vertical development’ that includes regular residential and commercial projects.

Last year, it launched its first affordable housing project in Naigaon in MMR, with Mittal Builders. In the first phase, 1,419 apartments were opened for sale, and the project received 8,838 applications. All units were sold out in less than two weeks of the launch.

Going forward, HoABL’s vertical development strategy will focus on building more affordable housing projects backed by demand from first-time homebuyers and young families. It is planning to launch the second phase of the project this year.

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The company is also developing premium and super-luxury projects in prime locations. It is developing a 66,000 sq ft commercial real estate project near Churchgate, in south Mumbai, and a 48,000 sq ft super-luxury residential project near Girgaon Chowpatty.

“We are also looking for more (vertical development) opportunities in MMR,” Lodha added.

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