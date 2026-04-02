Investor demand for branded plots remains strong, says Abhinandan Lodha

Real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) plans to enter new cities such as Varanasi, Shimla and Amritsar with plotted project launches this year, as it expects strong demand for this segment in 2026-27.



The Mumbai-based company, which focuses on branded land development, has recently expanded into several new locations, including Nagpur, Vrindavan, and Khopoli (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). It sells plots ranging from 1,200 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft, priced between ₹25 lakh and ₹5 crore, depending on size and location.