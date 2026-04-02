Real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) plans to enter new cities such as Varanasi, Shimla and Amritsar with plotted project launches this year, as it expects strong demand for this segment in 2026-27.
The Mumbai-based company, which focuses on branded land development, has recently expanded into several new locations, including Nagpur, Vrindavan, and Khopoli (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). It sells plots ranging from 1,200 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft, priced between ₹25 lakh and ₹5 crore, depending on size and location.
Investor demand for branded plots remains strong, says Abhinandan Lodha
SummaryEven though home sales in India have started showing signs of tapering, Abhinandan Lodha said demand for the company's plotted sales businsess continues to grow
Real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) plans to enter new cities such as Varanasi, Shimla and Amritsar with plotted project launches this year, as it expects strong demand for this segment in 2026-27.
The Mumbai-based company, which focuses on branded land development, has recently expanded into several new locations, including Nagpur, Vrindavan, and Khopoli (Mumbai Metropolitan Region). It sells plots ranging from 1,200 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft, priced between ₹25 lakh and ₹5 crore, depending on size and location.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More