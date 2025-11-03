Real estate startup Neoliv plots ₹1,000 crore sales in first year of operations
Summary
Neoliv is currently raising its maiden fund of ₹1,000 crore. It has raised ₹750 crore so far. The second fund, of ₹2,000 crore, will be launched in FY27.
Bengaluru: Neoliv, a residential real estate platform, aims to clock ₹1,000 crore in sales in its first year of operations, buoyed by multiple project launches in 2025-26 and high demand for plots, a top company executive said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story