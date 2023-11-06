Realize the need to disrupt ourselves: Publicis CEO Anupriya Acharya
Publicis Groupe South Asia's CEO discusses the impact of AI on media planning, acquisition, talent, and audience preferences.
Mumbai: India’s media and entertainment industry is evolving as the country witnesses robust economic growth post-pandemic, Anupriya Acharya, chief executive, Publicis Groupe South Asia, said in an exclusive interview. She also delved into the impact of artificial intelligence, especially of generative AI, on media planning, acquisition, talent and retention strategy, and the agency’s adaptation to the evolving trends and preferences of Indian audiences. Edited excerpts: