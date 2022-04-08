Android brand, Realme has launched a host of products such as Realme GT2Pro, Realme 9, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Book Prime, and Realme Smart TV Stick, at a digital launch event. Notably, the much-awaited GT2 Pro and Realme 9 will be available in India for sale next week.

Realme India through its Twitter account unveiled features, descriptions, and prices of GT2 Pro and Realme 9 in India.

Realme GT2 Pro:

Realme GT2 Pro is launched with 8GM RAM + 128GB at ₹44,999 and 12GB RAM + 256 GB at ₹52, 999. GT2 Pro is equipped with the World's First 150-degree camera and also has the World's First Fish-eye Mode.

On GT2 Pro's camera, Realme India said, "We’ve launched many industry firsts in-camera features. In 2019 we released the Ultra-High 64MP Camera, then in 2020, we had an industry-leading 60x Ultra-Zoom Camera. This year the #realmeGT2Pro will have the World’s First 150° Ultra-Wide Angle Camera."

That said, GT2 Pro has a dual primary camera with 50 MP + 50 MP. This 50-megapixel wide-angle camera has its own ProLight Imaging Technology. Further, the camera has Sony IMX 766 Flagship-grade Sensor, Professional-level Stabilization, and an Intelligent Noise Reduction Algorithm.

GT2 Pro is one of the First Premium Flagships that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It has also achieved a peak AnTuTu score of over a Million which has made this smartphone one of the fastest in the world. It is equipped with the World’s Fastest Android Processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It has four-nanometer processing and is the smartest and most powerful processor ever released by Qualcomm. Also, the smartphone's Super Reality Display delivers 2K Resolution with LTPO 2.0 Technology. It has practically perfect color accuracy & also offers a 1,000Hz Instant Touch Sampling. It is the World's First 2K LTPO AMOLED Flat Display with an A+ grading from DisplayMate.

Also, the super-reality display in GT2 Pro was created by using a 6.7" E4 AMOLED with over 4.5 Million Pixels and a whopping 525 Pixels per inch. Greater pixel density means sharper text and images with amazing details.

Further, GT2 Pro has the most efficient 5000mAh Battery. It has a 10% increase in capacity from the previous Realme GT and also has a 65W SuperDart Charge that charges from 0-100% in just 33 mins. Meanwhile, the smartphone has one of the First Premium Flagships in the World to be equipped with 10 gigabits 5G connectivity. It also comes with an Antenna Array Matrix system for smoother & faster connectivity.

Additionally, the smartphone has an all-new 9-layered cooling system, the Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Max. The company has re-engineered the entire system to maximize its cooling area and heat dissipation capability to ensure sustained peak performance.

The phone will go for sale on April 14 at around noon, on the company's official website and Flipkart. There is flat ₹5,000 discount offered on the smartphone if the purchase is made using HDFC Bank and SBI cards.

Realme 9:

Realme is seen as the trendsetting new smartphone which will bring the best camera experience to everyone. While the company did go big from a 48-megapixel camera in Realme 5 to a 64-megapixel camera in Realme 8, however, in Realme 9, the company features a 108MP ProLight Camera, one of the highest resolution cameras in this price segment. It is one of the first smartphones in the world to be powered by the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Image Sensor.

Realme 9 is also packed with Street Photography Mode 2.0 with 90's Pop Filter, DIS Snapshot, Peak, and Zoom in just like Realme 9 Pro+. Further, Realme 9 comes with a 120° Super-wide Camera and also has a 4cm Macro Camera.

Further, the smartphone has a Ripple Holographic Design that exudes different shades of colors. It’s done by stacking 6 Nano Layers Films on top of each other. The company enhanced it with 2 processing techs which are called UV-nano Imprinting Process & Plasma Atom-coating Process.

It is highly attractive with a slim build, measuring just 7.99mm thin and 178g light. Further, the phone features a 16.3cm with 90Hz Super AMOLED Display with 10240-level Auto Brightness Adjustment. Also, it is equipped with an advanced Snapdragon 680 Processor to ensure ultra-fast performance all around. Its CPU clocks up to 2.4GHz speed. It also comes with a 6nm process tech & guarantees up to 20% better power efficiency compared to 11nm process tech.

Realme 9 comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that adds up to 5GB of virtual RAM that helps you switch between apps instantly. While its battery life is also massive at 5000mAh in a thin and light body. It also comes with a 33W Dart Charging technology, right out of the box, giving you 0-50% charge in around 31 mins.

Similar to other Realme 9 series, this latest model also comes with a 3.5mm Headphone Jack. The phone comes in three different colors - sunburst gold, stargaze white, and meteor black.

The phone is offered at ₹15,999 for 6GB+128GB, while it is priced at ₹16,999 on 8GB+128GB variant. The phone will be going for sale on April 12 at around noon, on the company's official website realme.com and Flipkart. There is an instant discount of ₹2,000 offered on payments made using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

