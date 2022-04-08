GT2 Pro is one of the First Premium Flagships that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It has also achieved a peak AnTuTu score of over a Million which has made this smartphone one of the fastest in the world. It is equipped with the World’s Fastest Android Processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It has four-nanometer processing and is the smartest and most powerful processor ever released by Qualcomm. Also, the smartphone's Super Reality Display delivers 2K Resolution with LTPO 2.0 Technology. It has practically perfect color accuracy & also offers a 1,000Hz Instant Touch Sampling. It is the World's First 2K LTPO AMOLED Flat Display with an A+ grading from DisplayMate.