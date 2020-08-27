Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, realme India will be looking at realme’s brand presence and business operations in the Europe region. His job will entail leading product, marketing and sales functions, starting with Spain, France, Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Besides leading the Europe mandate, Madhav will continue to steer ahead the India growth story as the CEO of Realme India, as well.

Madhav, along with his Europe team, aims to position Realme as one of the Top 5 smartphone brands in Europe. A statement released by the company claims Europe is one of the earliest 5G markets in the world, and it presents new growth opportunities for the brand.

Madhav Sheth, along with co-founder Sky Li founded Realme in May 2018, and has since then expanded to 59 regions and across five continents. According to Counterpoint, the company has been named the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters.

Based on the latest user numbers revealed by the company, the brand has added 15M users in the first half of the year, resulting in a 45M user-base globally. Realme has also emerged as one of the top four smartphone brands in India, Thailand, Cambodia and Egypt, and is amongst the top five in Myanmar, Philippines, Ukraine, Indonesia and Vietnam, according to Counterpoint Research and IDC.

Realme recently announced its new 1+4+N product strategy, which comprises one core product (smartphones), complemented by four major groups of lifestyle devices (speakers, earphones, TVs and watches) and "N" types of smart accessories, smart home devices and lifestyle products. The brand aims to launch over 50 AIoT products this year and is preparing to add over 100 AIoT products to its portfolio in the next year.

