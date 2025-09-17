Realme moves court to free goods worth ₹30 cr stuck at Wingtech's Tirupati plant
Realme tells the Andhra Pradesh high court it risked major supply-chain disruptions and mounting losses if the inventory was not promptly released.
NEW DELHI : Chinese smartphone maker Realme Mobile Telecommunications (India) Pvt. Ltd has moved the Andhra Pradesh high court seeking urgent police protection to recover over 11,000 finished smartphones and accessories stranded at its contract manufacturer Wingtech Mobile Communications (India) Pvt. Ltd’s facility in Tirupati.