Realme to expand local production of 5G device, wearables

Realme has surpassed the 100 million milestone in smartphones sales in the Indian market since its entry in 2018, and expects a further rise in numbers as the market rebounds this year from the slump witnessed in 2023, the Chinese company's founder and chief executive Sky Li said in an email interview.

Realme, the second largest smartphone brand in India, is also planning to begin manufacturing of wearables locally, besides expanding its existing capacity to also cater to export demands, he added.

"We have seen a remarkable 51% quarter-on-quarter (qoq) growth in Q2 2023. Our sustained efforts and innovative offerings have led us to secure the second spot among top 10 smartphone brands. Besides, within just five years of inception, Realme has crossed the milestone of 100million shipments in India and will be expanding to 100 markets. Realme is committed to strengthening its export plan, facilitating distribution of its diverse product line to markets worldwide."

“This proactive approach reflects Realme’s dedication to not only meet but exceed consumer expectations at a global scale," Li added.

The recovery in the Indian arket will lead to higher sales of 5G devices at affordable prices as consumers continue to buy premium devices via value-based offerings and finance schemes. “Despite uncertainties like the global economic situation and sticky inflation, we expect Indian consumers to take up positively to the premiumization push."

Realme has secured market share with the introduction of the sub- ₹10,000 smartphones category, where fewer players are operating. Additionally, it has launched 5G smartphones under ₹15,000. "The company is committed to democratizing 5G technology in India, recognize that 5G products are the choice of people. We are dedicated to make it accessible to all."

Our strategies are designed to eliminate financial hurdles and ensure our products are attainable for a broader consumer base, he added.

Li said Realme will expand its local manufacturing capacities to make smartphones and smart TVs in India to support the Centre’s Make in India initiative. At present, 60-70% of phone components are locally sourced. “We plan to grow this approach to make wearable devices in India. Our belief in local manufacturing, job creation and market growth showcases strategic alignment with India’s economic objectives."

Li said the company generated over 13,000 jobs in India, including in manufacturing.

Having sold 8 million smartphones through the offline channels, the smartphone maker will also expand its retail channel presence this year. Apart from new models it will also bring in new technologies for which it will forge new partnerships. “In 2024, we will be partnering with over 33 top international technology partners to jointly develop innovative cusp technology. Our investment in research and development will increase by a staggering 470%, and the expansion of our scientific research personnel will exceed 400%," he said.

