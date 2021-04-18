OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Realty firm M3M repays Rs418 crore of debt

Real estate firm M3M Group on Sunday said it has retired 418 crore of debt in the January-March quarter, mainly due to timely collection of receivables of sold inventory.

The company had earlier set a target of repaying 200 crore till March 2021 but said “the fast collection of sold receivables enabled the group to pay the existing inventory funding facilities as an advance till December 2021."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Post reduction, the company said its debt is currently around 1280 crore.

M3M has delivered around 12 projects in about eight months.

“…We plan to retire the entire existing debt by March 2022. Facilities of Indian bank amounting to 51 crore was fully paid during this quarter. M3M has also reduced loan of SBI by 104 crore, Punjab National Bank by 53 crore, ICICI Bank by 50 crore, Oaktree Capital Management by 102 crore, Indiabulls Housing Finance by 50 crore and 8 crore of others," said Pankaj Bansal, director, M3M.

Among other premium projects, M3M is currently developing the luxury residential Trump Tower project in Gurugram.

“Despite market upheavals, we understood buyers’ sentiments and launched innovative campaigns like ‘Unlock Gurugram and ‘Port Your Property’ to grow strength-to-strength. Fresh acquisition funding and construction funding of subsequent launches will continue to remain and will pave the way forward for the next phase of the growth trajectory," Bansal added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout