Realty firm M3M repays Rs418 crore of debt

“…We plan to retire the entire existing debt by March 2022. Facilities of Indian bank amounting to ₹51 crore was fully paid during this quarter. M3M has also reduced loan of SBI by ₹104 crore, Punjab National Bank by ₹53 crore, ICICI Bank by ₹50 crore, Oaktree Capital Management by ₹102 crore, Indiabulls Housing Finance by ₹50 crore and ₹8 crore of others," said Pankaj Bansal, director, M3M.