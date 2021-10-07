Realty firm Puravankara accelerates digitisation with IBM, SAP

BENGALURU: IBM Corp on Thursday said real estate firm Puravankara Ltd is collaborating with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) to fuel tech-led innovations in its operations by adopting RISE with SAP.

Through this partnership, Puravankara will reinvent its processes for superior business outcomes. IBM will integrate thSAP Cloud environment with the real estate firm’s cloud environment to harness cloud and ensure seamless enterprise functions.

Puravankara aims to employ a suite of solutions for operational agility and enhanced business efficiency while driving unprecedented growth. The company aspires to assess real-time fluctuations in the market and receive immediate and actionable insights across its project development through robust digitisation.

The real estate firm has partnered with IBM to deploy RISE with SAP, an integrated cloud ERP solution for business transformation. IBM will also deploy Ariba Sourcing, a strategic sourcing solution by SAP, to automate and streamline critical tasks in sourcing indirect and direct materials. The IBM ASCEND methodology, the framework used to deliver transitioning projects for SAP S/4HANA, has been used to bring in more efficient delivery execution, higher quality, and lower implementation risks. Puravankara would redefine its digital strategy and streamline existing processes to elevate customer experiences.

Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara, said, "Over the last year, as operational challenges took a new form, our primary focus was to build an enterprise that leads the future of work and advances customer success. By collaborating with IBM to deploy SAP, we will modernise our business capabilities and solve on-ground bottlenecks with ease while setting precedence in this highly competitive industry."

“By leveraging our deep consulting expertise and access to technological innovations, Puravankara will be able to fast-track their digital transformation journey, create intelligent workflows to drive the efficiency and agility needed in their dynamic industry landscape," said Kamal Singhani, country managing partner – IBM Services, India/South Asia.

Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, vice president – mid-market, SAP Indian subcontinent, said, “With our RISE with the SAP solution, we accelerate our customers’ transition to the cloud and enable them to become future-ready organisations. By adopting RISE with SAP, Puravankara has taken another step towards serving its customers better with digital tools and technologies. SAP along with IBM is empowering Puravankara to lead the charter in the real estate segment by creating unique landmarks and community living of the highest standards for its customers."

