Realty firm Puravankara accelerates digitisation with IBM, SAP

Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, vice president – mid-market, SAP Indian subcontinent, said, “With our RISE with the SAP solution, we accelerate our customers’ transition to the cloud and enable them to become future-ready organisations. By adopting RISE with SAP, Puravankara has taken another step towards serving its customers better with digital tools and technologies. SAP along with IBM is empowering Puravankara to lead the charter in the real estate segment by creating unique landmarks and community living of the highest standards for its customers."