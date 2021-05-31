Realty sector set to revive from 2nd wave jolt

Investor faith was demonstrated in the residential sector with the much-awaited public listing of Macrotech Developers Ltd, which operates under the ‘Lodha’ brand. “Housing demand has been very strong and that will not change in the long-term. The June quarter could take a hit for developers but like last year, the recovery in the third and fourth quarters is expected to be repeated in 2021-22 as well," said M. Murali, chairman and MD, Shriram Properties Pvt. Ltd, which is also looking at initial public offering.