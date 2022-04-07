Rebel Foods acquires majority stake in chocolate brand Smoor

“Smoor will continue to build its omni-channel distribution strategy by expanding its physical customer experience centres across tier-1 cities in India and accelerating its online presence across digital platforms. The future expansion will also include strengthening its physical presence in 9 cities (Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad) and a fast-growing omni-channel presence," Rebel Foods said in its investment announcement.