Rebel Foods and Foodpanda partner to expand cloud kitchen business in Asia

Foodpanda, a subsidiary of Germany-based Delivery Hero, is a delivery platform in Asia that allows consumers to order a wide range of food and groceries. It works across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as Pandamart (grocery) cloud stores to enable quick commerce operations. It works with over 1,15,000 restaurants partners in 12 markets within Asia. In all, Foodpanda operates in more than 400 locations in Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Japan. Orders in Asia doubled year-on-year for Foodpanda, parent Delivery Hero said in an earrings update earlier this year.