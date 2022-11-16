Rebel Foods gets Haldiram’s, Nirula’s, Vasudev Adigas, on cloud kitchen platform

With the recent additions, Rebel Launcher now hosts over 40 partner brands across its over 450 kitchens. It works with brands such as Anand Sweets, Natural Ice Cream, Mad Over Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Biryani Blues, Wendy’s, and many others.
NEW DELHI: Internet restaurant company, Rebel Foods, has partnered with over 15 national restaurants brands such as Social, Haldiram’s, Nirula’s, Boss Burger, Vasudev Adigas, Gulab Wala, Dairy Day, Artinci, Daryaganj, Chaipoint, Big Wong, and others over the last two months as a part of its Rebel Launcher programme. Launcher essentially allows third-party restaurant brands to utilise the company’s cloud kitchen network to enable online deliveries.
The move, the company said in statement, is in line with earmarking an investment of $150 million to acquire and scale new food brands and on-boarding iconic brands.
“These partnerships will help Rebel Foods serve customers across multiple locations, with more food missions and preferences. The association with Nirula’s, a legacy brand started in 1977, solidifies the company’s presence in the ice cream mission. Similarly, partnering with Dairy Day, one of the famous and well-known brands in the QSR model, will help the company achieve 300 ice cream internet restaurants. Social & Boss Burger, owned by Impresario Handmade Restaurants, are both iconic in the casual dining & burger spaces respectively," the company said in statement on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Chaipoint, aims to expand its delivery pan India via the launcher programme; Haldiram’s plans to increase its presence in northern India through cloud kitchens via Rebel Launcher.
“We want to serve key food missions across categories and geographies to become the world’s most exciting food brand. While we are working towards it, we are making strategic investments in iconic food brands. Each of our partner brands bring their own inspiring vision and unique offerings and we are humbled to represent them to our customers and support the growth," said Raghav Joshi, co-founder, Rebel Foods.
For restaurant chain Daryaganj, the pivot to delivery occurred when covid struck the eating-out industry.
“Our pilot with Rebel Launcher has been successful and resulted in a 50% increase in sales for delivery, with a 33% reduction in kitchen preparation time and higher customer ratings. With Rebel, we aim to expand our presence further," said Amit Bagga, co-founder and CEO, Daryaganj Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
The company has also invested in Smoor Chocolates, Biryani Blues, and Zomoz to scale the brands nationally.