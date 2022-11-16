Rebel Foods gets Haldiram’s, Nirula’s, Vasudev Adigas, on cloud kitchen platform

“These partnerships will help Rebel Foods serve customers across multiple locations, with more food missions and preferences. The association with Nirula’s, a legacy brand started in 1977, solidifies the company’s presence in the ice cream mission. Similarly, partnering with Dairy Day, one of the famous and well-known brands in the QSR model, will help the company achieve 300 ice cream internet restaurants. Social & Boss Burger, owned by Impresario Handmade Restaurants, are both iconic in the casual dining & burger spaces respectively," the company said in statement on Wednesday.