Rebel Foods gets mandate to run Wendy’s restaurants in India
Rebel Foods will now completely manage and operate the brand’s traditional restaurants across India. This expanded relationship will involve the acquisition of the exclusive master franchise rights for Wendy’s offline business in India and will continue the existing commitment to also develop approximately 150 traditional locations over the next decade
New Delhi: Cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods on Tuesday said it has entered a deal with Wendy’s to develop and expand the burger chain’s offline restaurants in India. The move marks an end to the chain’s erstwhile partnership with Sierra Nevada that held rights to expand the chain’s offline presence in the country.
