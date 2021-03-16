Rebel Foods partners more third-party brands to fuel cloud kitchen business

Mad Over Donuts signed up with Rebel last year as the country was coming out of the lockdown. “When stores were shut between April and July, that was the time we wanted to open more spaces and it prompted us to work with Rebel. It is a scalable model, but the top-line however isn’t the same as we get from stores in high streets," said Tarak Bhattacharya, executive director, Mad Over Donuts. The chain has 65 outlets in India and expects 20-25% of sales coming in from cloud kitchens over the next few years. Store presence, he said, will still continue to be critical for the brand’s expansion and visibility in India.