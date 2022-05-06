This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jet Airways conducted a test flight on Thursday to and from the Hyderabad airport as part of the re-launch operations under the DGCA guidelines
Noting Jet Airways' test flight on Thursday as the re-birth of the aircraft, its CEO Sanjiv Kapoor urged the staff to "maintain laser-like focus" adding that "there is no room for complacency".
Jet Airways conducted a test flight on Thursday to and from the Hyderabad airport as part of the re-launch operations under the DGCA guidelines. DGCA grants operators license to fly their aircraft for commercial purposes after they conduct successful test flights.
Noting it as an emotional moment, Kapoor took to Twitter yesterday saying they ‘have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies’.
“…celebrating the return of the Jet airways call-sign and aircraft to the skies today, a re-birth on Jet's birthday," he mentioned in another tweet.
Later, he wrote to the employees, "Yesterday was a momentous and emotional day for all of us, with a Jet-registered aircraft, flown by Jet crew and with a Jet call-sign, back in the air after a gap of more than years!"
Jet Airways, which was not operational since April 2019, ‘has been re-born on its birthday -- May 5,’ he pointed out.
"The amount of goodwill this generated has been overwhelming. This is the first time ever an airline has been revived and flown under its original call-sign and name after suspending operations for an extended period. It is truly a historic moment!" he mentioned.
In his e-mail, Kapoor said he found it hard to hold back tears far away at Dublin in Ireland, and that he can imagine what it must have been like for all of the employees, who have been silently toiling away and waiting and praying for this day to come.
"This sets us up for our proving flight soon, and thereafter our AOC. All of the hard work by the entire team and promoters coming to fruition!" he said.
"Let us now maintain laser-like focus on the AOC. No room for complacency, we still have a job to do - to get the AOC and then get Jet flying commercially again, operating the safest, classiest, most people-focused, and most loved airline in India!" he added.