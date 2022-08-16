Rebound in domestic pharma market boosts confidence3 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 12:45 AM IST
- Indian pharma market grew 14.1% from the year earlier in July after reporting strong 16.6% growth in June
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The NSE Pharma Index has rebounded almost 9% from its lows in June. While some of the gains can be attributed to improving sentiments in equities, the pharma market is also showing signs of a revival since June after a subdued April and May albeit on a high base.