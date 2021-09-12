Rebuilt after 9/11, One World Trade Center Is 90% filled after cost overruns and delays

One World Trade suffered huge cost overruns and was slower to rebuild than the two other office buildings on the site controlled by developer Larry Silverstein, who with investors had leased the World Trade Center for 99 years about one month before the attack. Mr. Silverstein’s buildings became less associated with the tragedy because they are separated from the memorial and museum by the new street grid, according to leasing brokers.

