REC board approves ₹85,000 cr market borrowing plan for FY23
- Under the market borrowing plan, REC will raise around ₹75,000 crore through bonds, rupee term loans from banks and external commercial borrowings
State-owned REC Ltd today said its board has approved ₹85,000 crore market borrowing programme under different debt segments for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).
Under the borrowing plan, REC will raise around ₹75,000 crore through bonds, rupee term loans from banks and external commercial borrowings. The company will also raise ₹5,000 crore via short term loan from financial institutions such as Banks and NBFCS.
Apart from that, REC will raise another ₹5,000 crore via commercial paper. The commercial paper which will be raised and repaid during the financial year to be excluded from this limit, the company informed the stock exchanges.
The funds under the said market borrowing programme will actually be raised, from time to time, during the financial year 2022-23, with the approval of competent authority as per powers delegated in this regard, by the Board of Directors in the said meeting, it said.
On Monday, REC shares closed 0.80% lower at ₹124.75 apiece on NSE.
