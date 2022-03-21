Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  REC board approves 85,000 cr market borrowing plan for FY23

REC board approves 85,000 cr market borrowing plan for FY23

On Monday, REC shares closed 0.80% lower at 124.75 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 07:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Under the market borrowing plan, REC will raise around 75,000 crore through bonds, rupee term loans from banks and external commercial borrowings

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned REC Ltd today said its board has approved 85,000 crore market borrowing programme under different debt segments for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

State-owned REC Ltd today said its board has approved 85,000 crore market borrowing programme under different debt segments for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

Under the borrowing plan, REC will raise around 75,000 crore through bonds, rupee term loans from banks and external commercial borrowings. The company will also raise 5,000 crore via short term loan from financial institutions such as Banks and NBFCS.

Under the borrowing plan, REC will raise around 75,000 crore through bonds, rupee term loans from banks and external commercial borrowings. The company will also raise 5,000 crore via short term loan from financial institutions such as Banks and NBFCS.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Apart from that, REC will raise another 5,000 crore via commercial paper. The commercial paper which will be raised and repaid during the financial year to be excluded from this limit, the company informed the stock exchanges.

The funds under the said market borrowing programme will actually be raised, from time to time, during the financial year 2022-23, with the approval of competent authority as per powers delegated in this regard, by the Board of Directors in the said meeting, it said.

On Monday, REC shares closed 0.80% lower at 124.75 apiece on NSE.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!