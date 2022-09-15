REC contributes ₹100 crore towards NSDF as CSR initiative1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 05:21 PM IST
The initiative aims to promote boxing, women’s hockey, and athletics and any other sport as mutually agreed upon by both parties
New Delhi: REC Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the sports ministry, contributing ₹100 crore towards the government’s National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).