New Delhi: REC Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the sports ministry, contributing 100 crore towards the government’s National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The funds will assist sportspeople excel in their respective fields by providing them with opportunities to train under coaches of international repute with technical, scientific and psychological support and also in getting exposure to international competitions.

The initiative aims to promote boxing, women’s hockey, and athletics and any other sport as mutually agreed upon by both parties, the company said.

REC Limited is a Navratna company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power. It funds its business with market borrowings of various maturities, including bonds and term loans apart from foreign borrowings, on its own.

