REC Ltd on Saturday declared dividend for the financial year 2022-23. REC has declared a dividend of ₹4.35 per equity share of ₹10.

“Recommendation of Final Dividend of ₹4.35 per equity share of ₹10/· each for the Financial Year 2022·23, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM)," said REC in its regulatory filing.

The company has announced interim dividend of ₹8.25 per equity share that was paid in two tranches thus taking the total dividend for the year to ₹12.6.

In the last twelve months, REC has declared an equity dividend of 82.50 per cent amounting to ₹8.25 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 5.29 per cent.

State-owned REC Ltd recorded a robust 33% growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,065.37 crore during March FY 2022-23 quarter, primarily driven by higher income.

The company’s total income during the fourth quarter rose to ₹10,254.63 crore from ₹9,655.99 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses reduced to ₹6,353.40 crore as against ₹6,798.68 crore, it added.

For the entire FY23, the net profit was at ₹11,166.98 crore, up from ₹10,035.70 crore in FY22.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), REC Ltd posted ₹41.86 per share for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to ₹38.02 per share in the previous year. This indicates an increase in earnings and highlights the company’s positive trajectory.

REC’s net worth grew to ₹57,680 crore as of March 31, 2023, marking a 13% year-on-year increase. The company’s loan book also experienced steady growth, reaching ₹4.35 lakh crore, a 13% rise from the previous year.

Notably, REC Ltd demonstrated an improvement in asset quality, with net credit-impaired assets reducing to 1.01% and a provision coverage ratio of 70.64% on non-performing assets (NPA) as of March 31, 2023.

Additionally, the company’s capital adequacy ratio of 25.78% provides a solid foundation for supporting future growth.