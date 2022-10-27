REC declares dividend of 5 per share, fixes record date

“Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and the said interim dividend shall be paid/dispatched on Thursday, November 24, 2022, to those shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners in the statement furnished by the depository as on the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in respect of physical," said the company in its filing.