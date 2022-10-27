REC declares dividend of 5 per share, fixes record date

REC declares dividend of ₹5 per share, fixes record date2 min read . 05:32 PM IST
State-owned REC on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for FY23, while announcing the company's September quarter results.
REC has declared a dividend of ₹5 per equity share on ₹10/- each for the financial year 2022-23, according to the company’s release to the exchange today.
The company has fixed November 9 as the record date for the said dividend and November 24 as the payment day.
“Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and the said interim dividend shall be paid/dispatched on Thursday, November 24, 2022, to those shareholders whose names appear as beneficial owners in the statement furnished by the depository as on the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in respect of physical," said the company in its filing.
The company in the last FY offered a dividend of ₹15.3 per share, which at the current share price of ₹96.5, translates into a dividend yield of 15.81 per cent.
REC's consolidated net profit during Q2 FY23 was up over a per cent at ₹2,732 crore as compared to ₹2,692 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, its revenue dipped to ₹9,956 crore from ₹10,048 crore in the year ago quarter.
REC Limited is a Navratna company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power.
The company stock was on Thursday trading at ₹96.50 apiece on BSE, up by 2.17 per cent, from its previous close.
There are five important dates for dividends:
1. Declaration date: On this day, the board of directors of the company approves the dividend rate per equity share.
2. Record date: This date is also proposed by the company's board to identify the names of eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. All the shareholders whose name appears in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends. Usually, a minimum gap of 5 clear working days is needed between the declaration date and the record date.
3.Cum Dividend Date: This is the last date to buy shares to be eligible to receive a dividend. This date is one day prior to the ex-dividend date and two days before the record date.
4. Ex-dividend date: This day the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one working day before the record date.
5. Payment date: This date is the actual day when a listed company completes its dividend payout to eligible shareholders. The payment of dividends is usually completed within 30 days of its approval.