REC, PNB tie up for lending up to ₹55,000 crore to power, infra projects2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:20 PM IST
REC is looking at expanding its loan portfolio for green projects to ₹3 trillion by 2030. The company had raised $1.15 billion in April
New Delhi: State-run REC Ltd. has signed a memorandum of understand (MoU) with Punjab National Bank to jointly explore the possibility to fund the power sector and infrastructure & logistics sector projects under the consortium arrangement.
