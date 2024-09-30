Companies
REC eyes funding nuclear power, cross-border transmission projects
Summary
- REC chairman-cum-managing director Vivek Kumar Dewangan said the company is looking at spending ₹1 trillion a year till 2030 on energy transition projects
New Delhi: State-run power-sector lender REC Ltd is keen to finance nuclear power projects as it looks to spend ₹1 trillion a year on green energy for the rest of the decade, said its chairman and managing director (CMD) Vivek Kumar Dewangan in a interview.
