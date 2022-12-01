REC signs pact with PFC for FY2022-231 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 02:18 PM IST
In October 2022, REC and PFC inked a pact to provide ₹8,520.92 crore finance for setting up a 1,320 MW thermal power plant at Buxar by SJVN Thermal Privat
In October 2022, REC and PFC inked a pact to provide ₹8,520.92 crore finance for setting up a 1,320 MW thermal power plant at Buxar by SJVN Thermal Privat
New Delhi: REC Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Power Finance Corporation as per the DPE Performance Evaluation System for FY 2022-23 for CPSEs, said the Ministry of Power.