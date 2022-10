New Delhi: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and state-run REC Ltd on Friday signed an agreement for a loan worth ₹30,483 crore for nine upcoming metro lines.

“In an event organized at Mumbai, REC Limited – A Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power, signed a loan agreement with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for nine metro projects being developed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," the company said in a release.

A major portion of the required funds, to the tune of ₹14,434 crore, is being extended by REC for electro mechanical works, the company said. Apart from this, REC has also in-principally agreed to loan ₹16,049 crore towards Non-EM works.

The signing was done in the presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis after the MMRDA’s board meeting.

The Maharashtra government has declared the projects as ‘public vital infrastructure projects’. The project will have many positive impacts like reduction in traffic congestion, saving in travel time, reduction in air and noise pollution and lesser consumption of fuel.

These will be catalyzing factors in the overall reduction of the carbon footprint of the Mumbai metropolitan.

“The total route length of the nine lines funded by REC is 154 km. REC is committed to cater to the infrastructure and energy transition needs of the nation through its funding solutions and is poised to diversify its portfolio of financing", the company said in a statement.

REC in May had approved a loan of ₹30,483 crore for electrical and technical and related works. Today, the loan agreement was signed.

The Navratna company under the ministry of power, provides financial assistance to the power sector in all segments--generation, transmission and distribution.