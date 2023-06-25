REC to provide ₹3,045 cr finance to Bangalore Metro2 min read 25 Jun 2023, 10:27 PM IST
The decision to extend the assistance was taken at the board meeting of REC, held in Bengaluru on Saturday, at which the Board approved the proposal of BMRCL
New Delhi: State-run REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise will extend financial assistance of ₹3,045 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), for establishment and development of metro lines under phase-II project of Bangalore Metro.
