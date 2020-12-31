Recent server breach could compromise passenger data: IndiGo

New Delhi: The country's largest domestic airline, the InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo, on Thursday said that some of its servers had been hacked earlier in December, which could have compromised passenger data.

"We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact," the airline said in a statement on Thursday evening.

"There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms," it added.

This incident comes at a time when airlines have been adversely affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a dip in passenger demand and revenue losses.

"We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail," the airline added in the statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via