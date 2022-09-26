Recession fears save pharma from drug-pricing concerns

But a deep dive by a Jefferies team led by analyst Akash Tewari shows that the bite, for now, might not be as bad as first thought. In all, Jefferies sees the bill’s impact on revenues growing incrementally every year to a total of about $38 billion by 2032. That could translate to a $100 billion reduction in the industry’s market cap this decade out of about $3 trillion in total valuation, or about 3%, the team members said. They added that the impact could be larger if negotiation is extended beyond Medicare or if prices are negotiated more aggressively than expected.