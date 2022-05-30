Recession in the West can hit India’s exports: EY

As India emerges out of the Covid shock, its immediate challenges relate to an upsurge in global crude prices and significant supply side disruptions but these problems are shared with the major economies of the world. In comparative terms, India is expected to do well in the short-to medium term. Its projected growth in FY23 is 8.2% as per the IMF and at 7.2% according to the RBI. Even at this lower level, India would be a global growth leader among major economies of the world, the analysis said.