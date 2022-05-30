Recession in the West can hit India’s exports: EY

As India emerges out of the Covid shock, its immediate challenges relate to an upsurge in global crude prices and significant supply side disruptions but these problems are shared with the major economies of the world
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The US and EU economies going into a recession in the near future could pose a challenge to the Indian economy, particularly in exports, according to an analysis by EY.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The US and EU economies going into a recession in the near future could pose a challenge to the Indian economy, particularly in exports, according to an analysis by EY.
As India emerges out of the Covid shock, its immediate challenges relate to an upsurge in global crude prices and significant supply side disruptions but these problems are shared with the major economies of the world. In comparative terms, India is expected to do well in the short-to medium term. Its projected growth in FY23 is 8.2% as per the IMF and at 7.2% according to the RBI. Even at this lower level, India would be a global growth leader among major economies of the world, the analysis said.
As India emerges out of the Covid shock, its immediate challenges relate to an upsurge in global crude prices and significant supply side disruptions but these problems are shared with the major economies of the world. In comparative terms, India is expected to do well in the short-to medium term. Its projected growth in FY23 is 8.2% as per the IMF and at 7.2% according to the RBI. Even at this lower level, India would be a global growth leader among major economies of the world, the analysis said.
However, one additional challenge may arise for the Indian economy, particularly in the context of its exports prospects if the US and the European economies go into a recession in the next couple of years, the analysis said. “This is an anticipated outcome of their policy response of raising interest rates to manage the unprecedented inflation levels that they are currently experiencing," EY said in its monthly update on the economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the medium term, India is projected to show the highest growth rate up to FY28, the analysis said. Its growth rate is expected to be well above the world average as well as that of China. In the long run also, India’s economic prospects appear to be quite promising with a significant positive outcome of windows of demographic and democratic dividends, the analysis said.
In 2028, the share of working age population in India at 68.4% would overtake that of China and in 2058, the excess of India’s working age population over that of China would be at a maximum, the analysis said.