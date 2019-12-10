Reckitt Benckiser awards media business to dentsuX

NEW DELHI : Reckitt Benckiser India, the company behind popular fast-moving consumer goods brands like Dettol, Mortein, Strepsils and Harpic, has awarded its media business to dentsuX of Dentsu Aegis Network, the media agency said in a statement.

DentsuX India won the mandate against the incumbent agency group, IPG, as well as Starcom, Madison and Havas. The business will shift effective January 1, 2020, the agency said.

“Yes, we have won the Reckitt Benckiser India mandate… We look forward to a productive and enduring partnership with RB (Reckitt Benckiser)," dentsuX chief executive officer Divya Karani was quoted as saying in the release.

According to a report by exchange4media, the account is worth ₹500 crore, and was being handled by Initiative of IPG for the last six years.

dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette are three specialist agencies under dentsuX, which is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network.

In 2017, Dentsu Aegis Network had rebranded its media planning arm Dentsu Media as dentsuX, and given the entity additional responsibility to assist on content creation, technology, data and behavioural insights.

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of 10 global network brands - Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum. Headquartered in London, Dentsu Aegis Network operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 38,000 specialists.