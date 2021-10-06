Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reckitt's Dettol expands hand wash range

Reckitt’s Dettol expands hand wash range

Dettol's new hand wash is available in two variants.
03:35 PM IST Livemint

  • Dettol’s foaming handwash campaign focuses on the growing concern mothers face every day in getting their children to wash their hands properly

NEW DELHI : Reckitt’s personal and home hygiene brand Dettol on Wednesday announced the launch of foaming hand wash range in India in response to growing consumer focus on regular cleaning habits post-covid. The product is targeted for use among children.

Brand Dettol—including its range of antiseptic liquids, soap, sanitizer and surface disinfectants—gained significantly as covid increased use of cleaning products. This was true both for personal wash as well as home hygiene products.

Dettol soap bar became the country’s number one selling soap brand by value share, the company said last year. In India, Reckitt also sells Harpic toilet cleaner, which too gained household penetration in the last 18 months in the country.

“With the unprecedented covid-19 outbreak it has become even more important to ensure we frequently follow correct hand hygiene behavior. Dettol is looking to provide its consumers with a diverse range of handwash products that make the handwashing experience fun while leaving hands clean and smooth," the company said launching the new range.

Dettol’s foaming handwash campaign focuses on the growing concern mothers face every day in getting their children to wash their hands properly.

"Our new product—Dettol Foaming Handwash—is a superior product offering for consumers who are looking for protection, cleanliness and moisturizing all-in-one. We are certain that this product will be loved by families and children," said Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health and Nutrition, Reckitt.

Kapil Batra, creative head, Delhi at advertising agency McCann Worldgroup, said the significance of hand hygiene has never been this critical.

“But when it comes to kids, making them wash their hands can be quite challenging. But with Dettol Foaming Handwash, we saw a perfect solve for this challenge, and arrived at our campaign thought, ‘Haath dhone ka karega mann' because now hand washing is fun," he said.

The product is available in two variants.

