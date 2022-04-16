A record amount of U.S. office space is hitting the market this year due to a jump in lease expirations, putting property owners in a bind and threatening to leave banks and other lenders stuck with more troubled loans.

Most office building owners have been able to ride out the pandemic because corporate tenants have been locked into long-term leases. They continued paying rent even when their employees stayed home. Now as more leases expire, a growing number of tenants are shrinking their offices because they need less space under hybrid strategies that blend office with remote work, brokers say.

Leases for 243 million square feet of U.S. office space are set to expire in 2022, the most office space to hit the market in a single year since real-estate services firm JLL began tracking this data in 2015. The expiring leases represent about 11% of the nation’s overall leased office space.

The rise in office space hitting the market this year is a direct result of the pandemic. Many office tenants whose leases expired last year or in 2020 negotiated extensions of only a year or two, rather than renewing at the typical length of 10 years or longer, as these firms tried to determine how much less space they might need under a hybrid approach.

“I don’t think the landlords have felt the pain yet," said Jeffrey Peck, vice chairman at commercial real-estate brokerage Savills. “Now they’re going to start feeling the pain."

The looming lease expirations represent a 40% increase since 2018 and pose a new threat for office landlords already frustrated by stubbornly slow return-to-office rates and a national vacancy level of 12.2%. That rate is a high for the pandemic period and up from 9.6% at the end of 2019, according to real-estate data firm CoStar Group Inc.

It could move higher. Real-estate analytics firm Green Street estimates that hybrid work will cause a 15% drop in demand for office space. Because most building expenses are fixed, even a small drop in leasing revenue often leads to a big drop in profits and an even bigger drop in a building’s value. An economic slowdown could add further strain because office leasing is highly dependent on the economy.

Troubled loans to office building owners are also on the rise. In February, 21.2% of office loans made after the global financial crisis packaged into commercial mortgage securities were either being handled by special servicers or on watch lists, two closely watched categories that could lead to defaults, according to a Barclays report. That’s the highest level since 2010.

Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, last month said that she is concerned about risks from remote work and rising interest rates, which could hurt office landlords and their lenders.

“Community banks in particular can have concentrations in this area," she said during an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York. “We do see the structural changes that are taking place right now."

Analysts will be keeping an eye on office loans when banks start reporting first quarter earnings in the coming weeks. Financial institutions with the largest exposures to the office market include Heritage Financial Corp. and Eagle Bancorp Inc., which both have more than 13% of their loan portfolios backed by office buildings, according to a report published Monday by financial services firm Stephens Inc.

So far most lenders haven’t taken any big hits from their office loans but that could change if a decline in leasing causes property values to fall. “We’re watching closely," said Chris McGratty, head of bank research for KBW.

About $1.1 trillion worth of loans backed by office buildings are outstanding and about $320 billion of those loans are maturing this year and next, according to data firm Trepp Inc.

Not all the news is bad. Big technology companies have expanded by 12.1 million square feet since the onset of the pandemic, according to JLL. Lenders also showed more caution in the years before the pandemic than they exercised in the periods before the two previous recessions. While loan volume hit records, banks and other lenders mostly stayed clear of superhigh leverage levels that provide little cushion when values fall.

But the combination of rising interest rates, lower occupancy and mountains of debt coming due “could be a triple whammy" for building owners, said Matthew Anderson, a Trepp managing director.

Problem loans have already started to surface. Blackstone Inc. is expected to hand back to creditors a troubled Midtown Manhattan office building with a $308 million debt load, according to people familiar with the firm’s thinking. The building’s loan was turned over to a special servicer after its main tenant, L Brands, decided not to renew its lease when it expired last month. The retailer is taking much less space in a new location, in part because it is turning to a hybrid-work strategy.

A Blackstone spokeswoman said that the building posed “a unique set of challenges that are not representative of our portfolio."

Most tenants aren’t expected to boost their leasing activity anytime soon. Real-estate data firm VTS said one indicator of tenant demand—how much space companies are touring—in February was about half its prepandemic level. Companies increasingly prefer shorter-term deals, bringing more uncertainty for landlords. Material ConneXion, a materials consulting firm, for example last year moved into a co-working space managed by Serendipity Labs in Manhattan after ditching its much larger Park Avenue office.

New York-based law firm Herrick Feinstein LLP wants to reduce its office space by 30% to 40% when its lease expires in a few years, said Jonathan Adelsberg, co-chair of the firm’s real estate department.

He said he isn’t thrilled about giving up his private conference table, but spending less on office space means the firm’s lawyers can take home more pay. “You can have a bigger office or a bigger home," he said. “I mean, what would you prefer?"

